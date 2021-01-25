UrduPoint.com
Police Seize Truckloads Of Non-custom Paid Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:05 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Makhdoom Rasheed police caught two trucks loaded with non-custom paid items, worth some 20 million rupees, and arrested three outlaws during a raid conducted here on Monday.

Working on a tip off, a police team led by SDPO Makhdoom Rasheed Badar Munir under the supervision of SP Saddar Division Rao Naeem Shahid,conducted raid and arrested two trucks loaded with non-custom paid items.

The trucks carried dry milk, motorcycle parts, china salt, cigarettes, imported cloth and material used in welding.

Police also apprehended three criminals--Amjad Ali s/o Muhammad Siddique, Muhammad Asif s/o Muhammad Ali and Muhammad islam s/o Yasim.

Police team handed over the trucks as well as the criminals to Custom department for further legal action, sources added.

