Police Seize Two Kg Charas From Alleged Outlaw

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

Police seize two kg charas from alleged outlaw

Sadar police arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered two kilogram of charas from his possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Sadar police arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered two kilogram of charas from his possession.

Working on a tip off, a police team raided at Jinnah Town, Pirowal and arrested an alleged outlaw namely Shahid alias Tahir son of Aashique Hussain. The police team recovered two kilogram charas from his possession. The case was registered against the alleged outlaw.

