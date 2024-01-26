Open Menu

Police Seized 11500 Litres NCP Diesel Worth 3.3m In D.I.Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:34 PM

Police seized 11500 litres NCP diesel worth 3.3m in D.I.Khan

District police of Dera Ismail Khan have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 11500 litres of Non-custom paid (NCP) diesel worth 3.3 million during the checking of several vehicles in the limits of various Police stations on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) District police of Dera Ismail Khan have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 11500 litres of Non-custom paid (NCP) diesel worth 3.3 million during the checking of several vehicles in the limits of various Police stations on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan foiled the attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel and recovered 8,820 litres of diesel from different vehicles and filed cases against 04 accused.

During another operation, Kulachi Police Station led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Yusuf Khan successfully recovered 2,500 litres of diesel loaded in different vehicles and registered a case against 01 accused.

Meanwhile, Gomal University Police led by SDPO Parova Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Kazim Hussain conducted a successful operation and recovered the 180 liters of Iranian diesel from the vehicle and registered the case against the accused.

The police registered separate cases in different police stations against the 6 accused. The estimated worth of the recovered diesel was around Rs 3.3 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Vehicle Dera Ismail Khan Circle Gomal From Million

Recent Stories

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 ..

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat

7 minutes ago
 Monitoring officers continue action over violation ..

Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct

9 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

9 minutes ago
 5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed i ..

5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days

7 minutes ago
 Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

7 minutes ago
 Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilie ..

Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..

7 minutes ago
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 ..

Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sh ..

Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities t ..

Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects

7 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day ..

Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: C ..

Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Soc ..

39 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healt ..

Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan