Police Seized 11500 Litres NCP Diesel Worth 3.3m In D.I.Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:34 PM
District police of Dera Ismail Khan have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 11500 litres of Non-custom paid (NCP) diesel worth 3.3 million during the checking of several vehicles in the limits of various Police stations on Friday
According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan foiled the attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel and recovered 8,820 litres of diesel from different vehicles and filed cases against 04 accused.
During another operation, Kulachi Police Station led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Yusuf Khan successfully recovered 2,500 litres of diesel loaded in different vehicles and registered a case against 01 accused.
Meanwhile, Gomal University Police led by SDPO Parova Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Kazim Hussain conducted a successful operation and recovered the 180 liters of Iranian diesel from the vehicle and registered the case against the accused.
The police registered separate cases in different police stations against the 6 accused. The estimated worth of the recovered diesel was around Rs 3.3 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.
