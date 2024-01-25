Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth 10.3m in DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) District police of Dera Ismail Khan have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 11,800 litres of diesel and non-custom paid (NCP) items worth 10.3 million during the checking of several vehicles in the limits of various Police stations here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team of Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan and in-charge Daraban Check Post Muhammad Shahid thwarted an attempt to smuggle of non-customs paid goods worth millions of rupees during checking.

Police seized 70 packets of Iranian shopper from Bus No. LES-9229. In another operation, Additional SHO Daraban Manzoor Khan recovered a total of 5300 liters of Iranian diesel from various vehicles. The value of recovered non-custom paid diesel and goods is estimated to be around 4.4 million rupees.

Similarly, Police Station Kulachi under the leadership of SDPO Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Yusuf Khan during the operation successfully seized about 76 bundles of tyres of different sizes from different vehicles. During the second operation, while thwarting the attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel, a total of 2500 liters of diesel was recovered from the secret tanks of truck and cases were registered against the accused.

The value of the recovered non-custom paid diesel and goods was estimated to be around six million rupees.

Meanwhile, Hathala Police Station led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Saghir Abbas Gilani along with SHO Faheem Mumtaz Khan during checking, recovered 4000 liters of Iranian diesel from a coach and registered a case against the accused Nauman son of Muhammad Khan. During another action 17 carton of cigarettes were seized, and handed over to the customs authorities after necessary action. The seized diesel and cigarettes are estimated to be worth around 2.1 million rupees.

Darazanda Police Station led by SDPO Darazanda Circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Taib Deen Khan and in charge of Aman Mela Check Post Rizwan Khan during checking recovered huge quantity of cigarettes and other items from different vehicles worth 0.5 million rupees.

The police registered separate cases in different police stations. The estimated worth of the recovered NCP goods and diesel was around Rs 10.3 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.