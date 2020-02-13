Police seized 18kg opium, held two smugglers in Ghalanai

The District Mohmand Police have frustrated a smuggling attempt and recovered 18 kilogram opium from secret cavities of a car and arrested two smugglers on Thursday

GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : The District Mohmand Police have frustrated a smuggling attempt and recovered 18 kilogram opium from secret cavities of a car and arrested two smugglers on Thursday.

A special operation has been launched against the drugs sellers and smugglers in District Mohmand on the directives of District Police Officer Fazal Ahmed Jan.

SDPO Lower Mohmand Dil Faraz, upon receiving information, along with SHO Raza Muhammad, head constable Said Azam held nakabandi at the suspected point in the district.

Meanwhile, the suspected car appeared on the scene heading towards Peshawar side. The car was stopped for thorough search which led to the seizure of 18 kg contraband goods concealed in its secret cavities. The police arrested two smugglers Samiullah and Sher Zada and shifted them to Police Station lower Mohmand for further investigation.