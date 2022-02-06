UrduPoint.com

Police Seized 192 Bags Of Chemicals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DIKHAN, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) ::The district police Sunday raided a factory situated near Mardan Bridge and seized 192 bags of chemicals besides other materials being used for producing substandard fertilizer.

Following the directives of District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain, the Paharpur police raided a house on Mardan Bridge and arrested two suspects after recovering huge materials that were being used in producing counterfeit fertilizer.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Kisan Ithihad (farmer's unity) has demanded the provincial government for availability of fertilizer at inexpensive rates and announced a country-wide protest against overpricing of fertilizer and DAP-fertilizer from February 14.

Talking to journalists, a leader of PKI said that farmers were facing massive problems due to increasing rates of fertilizers and said that the government should take steps for providing fertilizer at inexpensive rates for farmers.

