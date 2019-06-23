UrduPoint.com
Police Seized 23 Kg Charas Concealed In Car

Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Police Station Rasalpur on Saturday recovered huge quantity of narcotics from car and arrested two smugglers including a female.

Station House Office (SHO), Ayub Khan in routine checking stopped a car from Peshawar and recovered 23 kg hashish from hidden cavities of a car.

Police registered the case against two smugglers and impounded the vehicle.

Police on the direction of DPO Mansoor Imam has intensified operation against narcotics smugglers and anti-social elements to purge the society of criminals and make future of young generation safe.

