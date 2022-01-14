Police seized 24kg cannabis

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022

Police on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and seized 24 kg cannabis (Charas) from a vehicle at Kaghzai Check-post Hangu Road Kohat

Police on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and seized 24 kg cannabis (Charas) from a vehicle at Kaghzai Check-post Hangu Road Kohat.

Police said that huge quantity of drugs were being smuggled through chicken pickup and arrested two smugglers .

The smugglers identified as Ismail Khan of Kurram district and Abdul Hameed Khan of Hangu have been shifted to Cantonment Police Station after registration of cases under anti-narcotics laws.

