Police seized 24kg cannabis

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and seized 24 kg cannabis (Charas) from a vehicle at Kaghzai Check-post Hangu Road Kohat.

Police said that huge quantity of drugs were being smuggled through chicken pickup and arrested two smugglers .

The smugglers identified as Ismail Khan of Kurram district and Abdul Hameed Khan of Hangu have been shifted to Cantonment Police Station after registration of cases under anti-narcotics laws.