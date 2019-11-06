UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seized 2.7 Kg Hashish , 5 Arrested In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:41 PM

Police seized 2.7 Kg Hashish , 5 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapon from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapon from them.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals police teams have conducted raids at different places and arrested five drug pushers recovering 2.

700 kilogram Hashish, 3 Pistols 30 Bore and 200 gram Heroin from them.

They were Adil Khan r/o Basti Balochan, Zafarullah, Qatab Din, Mumtaz and Navee.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz arrive Jat ..

5 minutes ago

Eight kanals state land retrieved in Multan

57 seconds ago

First snowfall of winter season lashes Galyat vall ..

1 minute ago

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools, co ..

1 minute ago

Saifullah brothers thank government for establishi ..

1 minute ago

Senior US Diplomat Calls Recent Moon-Abe Meeting ' ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.