Police seized 2.7 Kg Hashish , 5 arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapon from them.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals police teams have conducted raids at different places and arrested five drug pushers recovering 2.

700 kilogram Hashish, 3 Pistols 30 Bore and 200 gram Heroin from them.

They were Adil Khan r/o Basti Balochan, Zafarullah, Qatab Din, Mumtaz and Navee.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation