Police seized 3515 grams cannabis, two arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gadoon Industrial Estate Police Station seized a large quantity of cannabis and arrested two alleged drug dealers in different operations here on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Gadoon Industrial Estate Police Station seized a large quantity of cannabis and arrested two alleged drug dealers in different operations here on Tuesday.

On the directives of DPO Swabi, DSP Topi Iftikhar Ali led SHO Gadoon Industrial State sub-inspector Shamsul Qamar Khan along with police personnel on patrol on a tip-off at the Gandaf area and on checking succeeded in arresting alleged drug trafficker Shiraz Muhammad, resident Gandaf, and seized 1705 grams of cannabis.

During the second successful operation, drug dealer Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Gandaf, was detained at Road No. 4 Factory and two packets of cannabis, of 1810 grams, were recovered from his possession.

DPO appealed to the public to inform the law enforcement agencies about the drug traffickers so that this drug can be eradicated from the area.