UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seized 3515 Grams Cannabis, Two Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:04 PM

Police seized 3515 grams cannabis, two arrested

Gadoon Industrial Estate Police Station seized a large quantity of cannabis and arrested two alleged drug dealers in different operations here on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Gadoon Industrial Estate Police Station seized a large quantity of cannabis and arrested two alleged drug dealers in different operations here on Tuesday.

On the directives of DPO Swabi, DSP Topi Iftikhar Ali led SHO Gadoon Industrial State sub-inspector Shamsul Qamar Khan along with police personnel on patrol on a tip-off at the Gandaf area and on checking succeeded in arresting alleged drug trafficker Shiraz Muhammad, resident Gandaf, and seized 1705 grams of cannabis.

During the second successful operation, drug dealer Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Gandaf, was detained at Road No. 4 Factory and two packets of cannabis, of 1810 grams, were recovered from his possession.

DPO appealed to the public to inform the law enforcement agencies about the drug traffickers so that this drug can be eradicated from the area.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Shiraz Swabi Topi From

Recent Stories

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamab ..

13 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 40,000 addition ..

35 minutes ago

Thai premier 'worried' as pro-democracy student pr ..

56 seconds ago

OGRA issues performance report for year 2018-19

23 minutes ago

Applications sought for hides collection till July ..

59 seconds ago

UK Parliament Committee Calls for Assessing Russia ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.