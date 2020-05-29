UrduPoint.com
Police Seized 4070 Hashish, 30 Grams Ice

Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:08 PM

Police seized 4070 hashish, 30 grams Ice

Swabi Police Station recovered 4070 hashish and 30 grams of ice from the alleged notorious drug dealer Saud resident of Maneri Bala here on Friday during a raid after receiving a secret information

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Swabi Police Station recovered 4070 hashish and 30 grams of ice from the alleged notorious drug dealer Saud resident of Maneri Bala here on Friday during a raid after receiving a secret information.

According to SHO Farooq Khan, DSP Ehsan Shah along with the police team was informed that drug dealer Saud was carrying drug and has been engaged in drug trafficking by supply drug to different areas.

The Police after verifying the information, SHO Swabi Farooq Khan along with his team took timely action and arrested drug dealer Saud resident Maneri Bala and recovered from him 4070 grams of cannabis and 30 grams of ice as well. A case was registered against the alleged drug dealer under the Narcotics Act.

