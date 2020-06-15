Police seized 4kg cannabis, arrest drug dealer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) ::Paniala police here on Monday seized more than four kilograms of cannabis during a crackdown and arrested a drug dealer .

The police registered separate cases against the two alleged drug dealers.

The police arrested the alleged drug dealer near Wanda Jamal Mor area . He was arrested after recovering 81 grams of cannabis. During the second operation, a case has been registered against drug dealer Hashim Ali son of Boti Khan, resident of Badni Khel.