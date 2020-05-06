Police seized 600kg uncertified meat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zain Ali Raza and DSP Sheikh Maltoon Janzada Khan took action and seized 600kg uncertified meat coming to Mardan through a vehicles from Rawalpindi to Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zain Ali Raza and DSP Sheikh Maltoon Janzada Khan took action and seized 600kg uncertified meat coming to Mardan through a vehicles from Rawalpindi to Mardan.

After seizing the meat, the District Food Controller Mardan Abdul Hafeez Khan and Veterinary Dr.

Mithal Khan were called to inspect the meat before it entering into Mardan district.

Both the officials of the Food Department District Mardan after thoroughly checking the meat, issuing the certificate declared the meat suitable for human consumption.

The license and all the documents issued by the owner for transport and livestock were also checked. On this occasion, the food department imposed heavy fines on the owner for not transporting the meat with full precautionary measures. After which the vehicle was allowed to enter Mardan.