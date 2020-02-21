Police seized 7 Kg opium, two arrested in Lahore

The police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered seven Kg opium worth millions of rupees from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered seven Kg opium worth millions of rupees from their possession.

A police team comprising SHO Nawab Town under the supervision of DSP Chung Kamran Zaman conducted a raid and smashed an inter-provincial gang and arrested its two members and recovered the narcotics.

The gangsters involved in supplying narcotics in educational institutions.

The accused have been identified as Ikram Pathan and Rozi Khan.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.