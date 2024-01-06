Open Menu

Police Seized 850 Kites, 06 Kite Sellers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 08:06 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested 6 kite sellers and confiscated more than 850 kites and 95 strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

During the operation, Pir Wadhai police arrested 3 kite sellers identified as Haroon, Younas and Rafaqat and recovered 630 kites and 90 strings from their possession.

Similarly, Sadiqababd Police held two kite sellers Nauman and recovered 170 kites and 2 strings from his possession.

While, Kalar Syedan police during raid nabbed kite seller Ramzan and recovered 38 kites and 2 strings from his custody.

Following the operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered 12 kites from kite seller Tafheem. SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that Kite flying is a deadly sport and crime.

The crackdown will be continued against kite sellers and kite flyers, he added.

