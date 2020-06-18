Police Seized 9 Kg Narcotics In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Mansoorabad police have arrested a drug pusher woman and seized nine kilogram narcotics from her possession.
On a tip-off, SHO Ali Imran Jappa along with lady police caught a woman identified as Nadia Bibi at Kashmir bridge on canal road, and recovered 4.
8 kg hash and 4.5 kg heroin from her possession.
The woman was wanted in different cases, the police said.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.