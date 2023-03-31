UrduPoint.com

Police Seized Arms From Passenger Van

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Police seized arms from passenger van

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Sukkur police conducted a joint operation at Sukkur bypass with the help of Rangers on Thursday night and seized a huge cache of arms from a passenger coach heading to Karachi from Peshawar.

The police also arrested two arms smugglers Mukhtiar Khan and Khan Pervez and registered a case against them, adding that the arms were being smuggled from Peshawar to Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan

