Police seized arms from passenger van

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Sukkur police conducted a joint operation at Sukkur bypass with the help of Rangers on Thursday night and seized a huge cache of arms from a passenger coach heading to Karachi from Peshawar.

The police also arrested two arms smugglers Mukhtiar Khan and Khan Pervez and registered a case against them, adding that the arms were being smuggled from Peshawar to Karachi.