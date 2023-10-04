Open Menu

Police Seized Dump Of 140 Sacks Of Urea Fertilizer, 55000kg Ghee Tins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Police seized dump of 140 sacks of urea fertilizer, 55000kg ghee tins

During the operation, 140 sacks of urea fertilizer and 55000 kg of ghee, along with a huge quantity of sugar were seized, and two suspects were arrested by the Police here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) During the operation, 140 sacks of urea fertilizer and 55000 kg of ghee, along with a huge quantity of sugar were seized, and two suspects were arrested by the Police here on Wednesday.

The hoarders illegally stored ghee, urea fertilizer and sugar in the warehouse wherein the officials of the Police party raided on a tip-off, said an official of the Police team.

A report in this connection has been registered and further investigation continued.

APP/1750

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left ..

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left over food items

6 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petition ..

May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in two cases

6 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity th ..

PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity theft: LESCO

6 minutes ago
 Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

6 minutes ago
 Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and ..

Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and leakages to improve the econom ..

9 minutes ago
 Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in wo ..

Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in women

9 minutes ago
Peace essential for promotion of economic activiti ..

Peace essential for promotion of economic activities: Commissioner

8 minutes ago
 GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in ..

GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in schools

8 minutes ago
 FTO launches countrywide survey for business-frien ..

FTO launches countrywide survey for business-friendly tax reforms: Dr Fayyaz Ran ..

8 minutes ago
 IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of ci ..

IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of city

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt implements green color medicine p ..

Balochistan govt implements green color medicine packing

8 minutes ago
 Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venic ..

Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan