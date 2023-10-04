Police seized dump of 140 sacks of urea fertilizer, 55000kg ghee tins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) During the operation, 140 sacks of urea fertilizer and 55000 kg of ghee, along with a huge quantity of sugar were seized, and two suspects were arrested by the Police here on Wednesday.

The hoarders illegally stored ghee, urea fertilizer and sugar in the warehouse wherein the officials of the Police party raided on a tip-off, said an official of the Police team.

A report in this connection has been registered and further investigation continued.

