Police seized fake hand sanitizers , three arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Faqirabad police on Saturday raided at a house and busted a gang involved in manufacturing of fake hand sanitizers.

During the raid, the police team seized at least 600 hand sanitizers bottles that offered no germ killing properties. The police also recovered three drums of fake sanitizers and cases have been registered against three arrested people.