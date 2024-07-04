Open Menu

Police Seized Hand Grenades, Detonators For Suicide Vest After Firefight

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Federal Capital Police on Wednesday said that during an intelligence-based operation in area of Sangjani police station, authorities have recovered hand grenades, detonators, and other equipment used to make suicide jackets.

According to the details, during the Intelligence-based operation which was conducted in the area of Sangjani police station in context of Muharram, some unknown persons started firing on seeing the police and managed to escape by taking advantage of the firing.

The police cordoned off the area and during the search of the crime scene, hand grenades, detonators, wire and equipment for making suicide jackets were recovered by the police.

The bomb disposal squad defused the explosive material found at the scene. The operation to find the accused is ongoing.

