Police seized huge amount of consignment of raw material

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police seized a huge consignment of raw material used in preparation of the banned mainpuri.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that in a raid led by ASP Baldia Hasnain Waris, the police recovered 1198 kilogram raw material of mainpuri.

The consignment was being smuggled in a vehicle.

He told that the police also arrested a suspect Murtaza who confessed during the initial interrogation that he worked for a gang which supplied raw material to the local manufacturers.

The police also impounded the vehicle and booked the arrested suspect.