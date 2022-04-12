UrduPoint.com

Police Seized Huge Amount Of Consignment Of Raw Material

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 12:04 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police seized a huge consignment of raw material used in preparation of the banned mainpuri.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that in a raid led by ASP Baldia Hasnain Waris, the police recovered 1198 kilogram raw material of mainpuri.

The consignment was being smuggled in a vehicle.

He told that the police also arrested a suspect Murtaza who confessed during the initial interrogation that he worked for a gang which supplied raw material to the local manufacturers.

The police also impounded the vehicle and booked the arrested suspect.

