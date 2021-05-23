Police seized huge cache of arms from truck, one arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :In a major operation of the Capital City Police Peshawar, the Police have seized a huge cache of arms from a truck that being transported from Dara Adamkhel to down country, SP Saddar Division Waqar Ahmad told media men here.

SP Waqar Khan disclosed that the police party of the Matani Police Station carried out the operation on information and intercepting a truck coming from Dara Adamkhel. On search the Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and also succeeded in arresting the main alleged accused Wazir Khan involved in the arm smuggling. He also confirmed that Wazir Khan is from neighboring Afghanistan and a key member of the arm smuggling gang.

SP Waqar termed Wazir Khan as the main accused involved in the arms smuggling from Dara Adamkhel and had taken temporary residence near Haji Camp bus stand for his nefarious purposes.

He said, Police have recovered 78 guns from the hidden compartments of the truck. Police have started further investigation to search out other members of the gang. SP Waqar Ahmad confirmed that they have arrested other members of the arms smuggling gang identified by the alleged accused during interrogation. A case was registered against the accused.