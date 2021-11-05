Police seized huge cache of weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in a successful operation seized huge cache of weapons from warehouse in the jurisdiction of Chamkani Police Station here on Friday.

Superintendent Police Rural, Sajjad Hussain said police in raid seized 130 rifles, 22 pistols and more than 16,000 which were smuggled inside the country.

He said that one accused arrested on the spot confessed that weapons were being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

Police on the basis of information gleaned from the arrested accused have started investigation from various angles and making efforts to arrest other members of the weapons smuggling gang.