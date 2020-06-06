Police seized huge quantity of hashish in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera police during crackdown against drug dealers seized more than five and a half kilograms of hashish worth million of rupees here on Saturday and registered separate cases against their drug dealers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Dera police during crackdown against drug dealers seized more than five and a half kilograms of hashish worth million of rupees here on Saturday and registered separate cases against their drug dealers.

According to police, during a search at Chanda Check Post, police arrested Habibullah Shah, son of Taj Ali Shah, resident of Syed Khel Lakki Marwat and recovered 3090 grams of cannabis.

Meanwhile, police recovered 1980 grams of cannabis from near Shah Alam, Tarkhoba Bridge and Ada Musazai and arrested three accused Ismail, Rizwan and Dawood.

Similarly, Paharpur police seized 630 grams of cannabis from Saghir son of Malik Sher of Kotla Lodhian and arrested the drug dealer. Police have registered separate cases against drug dealers.