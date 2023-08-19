Open Menu

Police Seized Large Quantity Of Drugs In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A major police operation that took place in the jurisdiction of the Sarband Police Station from a residential house, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), resulted in the seizure of a substantial cache of drugs on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, "Police arrested two suspects belonging to an inter-provincial drug smuggling network.

The arrested accused are brothers, residents of Khyber district." Around 47 kg of hashish and six kg of opium were recovered during a raid on a residential house with the help of Ladies Police.

"The arrested accused Fayaz and Abdul Rehman are involved in smuggling drugs to other cities," he informed.

Police have registered a case against the alleged accused and started a further investigation, the spokesman confirmed.

