Police seized NCP goods, 3300 diesel in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) District police of Dera Ismail Khan have foiled a smuggling attempt, seized non-custom paid (NCP) items and 3300 litres of diesel during the checking of several vehicles in the limits of Paroa and Kirri Khasor Police stations on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, Following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team of Paroa Police station led by SDPO Anwar Khattak along with SHO Sheikh Muhammad Bilal inspected several vehicles. During checking, police foiled the attempt to smuggle non-custom paid diesel and seized 3300 liters of Iranian diesel from truck number TGA-328.

Meanwhile, Police Station Kirri Khasor under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Malik Imran and in-charge Chashma Check Post Qaiser Shah during the checking of vehicle VYU-499 found and seized non-customs paid goods including 03 sacks of almonds, 07 bundles of Iranian cloth, 02 sacks of dry milk, 15 packs of biscuits, 16 pieces of tissue rolls.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 1.4 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.