Police Seized NCP Goods Worth Millions

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Keamari district police on Wednesday seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees in Madina Colony during an ongoing crackdown on smuggling.

According to a spokesman, the police recovered NCP goods worth millions of rupees after intercepting the passenger bus on Hub River Road.

The confiscated items comprising leather, cigarettes, surf, cloth, and beauty cream, were being smuggled from Quetta, Balochistan. The recovered goods included 70 sacks of betel nuts weighing 700 kg, 50 cartons of Iranian surf weighing 250 kg, 15 rolls of cloth, 2320 packets of cigarettes, 40 cartons (1600 bottles) of beauty cream, and 10 tires.

During the operation, authorities arrested Mansoor Ahmed, an individual allegedly involved in the smuggling, under relevant charges.

