Police Seized NCP Goods Worth Rs 829 Million During 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 10:07 PM

Police seized NCP goods worth Rs 829 million during 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) District Police of Dera Ismail Khan during a crackdown against smuggling of non-custom paid (NCP) items, have seized goods worth Rs 829.3 million during the last year, said the annual report of district Police released on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti and under the leadership of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf, District Police Dera succeeded against smugglers and criminal elements during the operations which continued during the whole year.

During the crackdown, huge quantities of NCP including diesel, petrol and other goods were seized by the police and handed over to the customs authorities after necessary action.

The estimated worth of the recovered NCP goods was around Rs 829.3 million.

According to the report 6,599 cases were registered against the criminal elements.

756.5 kg of hashish, 74.8 kg of ice, 57.7 kg of heroin, 2.9 kg of opium, 22.4 kg of cannabis and 3,551 bottles of alcohol recovered during 2023, the report added.

While in arms and ammunition, 47 rifles, 258 guns, 774 pistols, 49 Kalashnikovs, 22,429 cartridges, 11 hand grenades,4.040 kg of gunpowder and 25 knives were recovered and the several accused were arrested, adding cases were registered against all the accused.

