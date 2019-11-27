Police seized smuggled diesel, patrol in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Conducting raids to stop sale and smuggling of Iranian petroleum products, teams of Yark, Chodwan, Paharpur and Kulachi police stations Wednesday seized 2450 liters of smuggled diesel and 500 liters petrol

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Conducting raids to stop sale and smuggling of Iranian petroleum products, teams of Yark, Chodwan, Paharpur and Kulachi police stations Wednesday seized 2450 liters of smuggled diesel and 500 liters petrol.

The raids were conducted under the directives of Regional Police Officer, Syed Imtiaz Shah. Police also arrested seven persons who were involved in selling and smuggling of diesel and patrol.

Cases have been registered against the arrested and investigations were underway.