UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seized Smuggled Diesel, Patrol In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:06 PM

Police seized smuggled diesel, patrol in DI Khan

Conducting raids to stop sale and smuggling of Iranian petroleum products, teams of Yark, Chodwan, Paharpur and Kulachi police stations Wednesday seized 2450 liters of smuggled diesel and 500 liters petrol

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Conducting raids to stop sale and smuggling of Iranian petroleum products, teams of Yark, Chodwan, Paharpur and Kulachi police stations Wednesday seized 2450 liters of smuggled diesel and 500 liters petrol.

The raids were conducted under the directives of Regional Police Officer, Syed Imtiaz Shah. Police also arrested seven persons who were involved in selling and smuggling of diesel and patrol.

Cases have been registered against the arrested and investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Sale

Recent Stories

2nd Annual symposium on‘Bovine Udder Health’ a ..

39 seconds ago

Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation celebrates ..

6 minutes ago

 Govt again committed blunders in notification fo ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Court Resumes Hearings on High Treason-I ..

57 seconds ago

ADEX Executive Committee discusses financing proce ..

25 minutes ago

European Parliament Approves New European Commissi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.