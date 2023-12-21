Open Menu

Police Seized Smuggled Petrol, Diesel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Police seized smuggled petrol, diesel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Saddar Police in a successful operation has seized a significant quantity of smuggled petrol and diesel. The seized fuel, suspected to be non-custom paid, was illegally transported from Iran.

Saddar Police Station has effectively cracked down on the smuggling of Iranian diesel and petrol.

During the operation, three suspects were captured while attempting to smuggle 40,000 liters of petrol and 8,000 liters of diesel in two tankers.

Police have taken swift action, arresting the three individuals involved in the smuggling operation and filing a case against them. The police continue their efforts to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order in the province.

