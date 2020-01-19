Police seized unhygienic meat

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) -:Police along with Livestock department team conducted raid at a private slaughter house and seized huge quantity of unhygienic meat near Jehanian.

According to police here on Sunday, the Livestock department team along with police conducted raid at a slaughter house and recovered huge quantity of unhygienic meat.

However, the outlaws managed to escape.

In another raid,the team also recovered unhygienic meat from a car during picket and caught car driver.

Kohna police registered separate cases against culprits.