Police seizes 15419 liters smuggled patrol in DI Khan

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Launching a crackdown, Dera police Friday recovered 15419 liters Iranian petrol worth 2.1 million rupees and smuggled dry fruits during raids conducted in various areas of the city and its environs.

According to police, the crackdown was launched under the directives of District Police Officer, Wahid Mahmood.

Conducting raids, police teams recovered smuggled dry fruit including 3.6 million rupees 282 sacks of ground nut, 2 million rupees 250 sacks of dried coconut, 1.4 million rupees almonds besides 37 million rupees non custom paid vehicles.

Police also sealed 73 sale points of smuggled petroleum products. Police said that crackdown on illegal smuggled items would be continued and strict action would be taken against the elements involved.