UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seizes 75 Automated Foreign Rifles, Arrests Two Afghanis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:31 PM

Police seizes 75 automated foreign rifles, arrests two Afghanis

Acting on a tip off, the City Police seized 75 automated foreign rifles and arrested two Afghan smugglers at Ring Road, police said on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Acting on a tip off, the City Police seized 75 automated foreign rifles and arrested two Afghan smugglers at Ring Road, police said on Friday.

The action has been taken on information received by SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi that foreign arms would be smuggled to down country.

City police made blockades on the entry and exit points of the city and directed strict search on check posts.

During checking at Ring Road, in the limits of police station Agha Mirjani Shah, police intercepted a passenger bus and recovered 75 automated foreign rifles from its secret cavities. Police also arrested two Afghani nationals. Both the arrested criminals confiscated the smuggling of arms and ammunition from Afghanistan to different cities of Pakistan.

Police has registered the case and investigation initiated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Police Police Station Road Criminals Afridi From

Recent Stories

Cabinet Division issues notification of Commission ..

40 seconds ago

Driver of Jinnah Express laid to rest

44 seconds ago

Man Suspected of Shooting at Taxi Drivers in Talli ..

45 seconds ago

Moldovan Constitutional Court Judges Should Resign ..

49 seconds ago

House Democrats Back Plan to Sanction Russian Bank ..

6 minutes ago

EU Counts on Negotiations, Political Solution for ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.