Police seizes 75 automated foreign rifles, arrests two Afghanis

Acting on a tip off, the City Police seized 75 automated foreign rifles and arrested two Afghan smugglers at Ring Road, police said on Friday

The action has been taken on information received by SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi that foreign arms would be smuggled to down country.

City police made blockades on the entry and exit points of the city and directed strict search on check posts.

During checking at Ring Road, in the limits of police station Agha Mirjani Shah, police intercepted a passenger bus and recovered 75 automated foreign rifles from its secret cavities. Police also arrested two Afghani nationals. Both the arrested criminals confiscated the smuggling of arms and ammunition from Afghanistan to different cities of Pakistan.

Police has registered the case and investigation initiated.