Police seizes 880kg betel nuts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Baghdadi police seized around 880 kilograms of betel nuts loaded in 85 bags from a hi-roof on the main road near Kakri Ground Moosa Lane, Lyari here on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Khan Muhammad son of Muhammad Kareem is taken into custody, said police sources.