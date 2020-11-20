UrduPoint.com
Police Seizes 880kg Betel Nuts

Fri 20th November 2020

Police seizes 880kg betel nuts

Baghdadi police seized around 880 kilograms of betel nuts loaded in 85 bags from a hi-roof on the main road near Kakri Ground Moosa Lane, Lyari here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Baghdadi police seized around 880 kilograms of betel nuts loaded in 85 bags from a hi-roof on the main road near Kakri Ground Moosa Lane, Lyari here on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Khan Muhammad son of Muhammad Kareem is taken into custody, said police sources.

