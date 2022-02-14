UrduPoint.com

Police Seizes Charas In Jaccababad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Police seizes Charas in Jaccababad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Jacobabad Police on Monday seized some 38 kilograms of 'Charas' from the secret boxes of a truck here at Shikarpur Check Post.

The police at "Shikarpur Check Post " in Jacobabad stopped a truck bound for Karachi from Quetta and recovered 38 kilograms of 'Charas' and 300 kilograms banned betel nut (Supari) from the secret cavities of the truck.

The police arrested two alleged drug peddlers Abdul Samad Memon and Murad Makrani, and registered a case against them.

