UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seizes Explosive, Arrest Two Smugglers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Police seizes explosive, arrest two smugglers

CHARSADDA, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) ::District Police seized explosives from a car at Saro Kale and arrested two alleged accused here Monday.

The police on a tip off seized huge cache of explosive material and arrested two accused Muhammad Tayyab and Amaan resident of Swabi.

They were smuggling the explosives to tribal district Mohmand. The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Car Swabi From

Recent Stories

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

5 minutes ago

DFF hosts expert workshop to support ‘Designing ..

5 minutes ago

COVID19 claims three lives, infects 665 more : CM ..

2 minutes ago

All hurdles in provision of economical CNG removed ..

2 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in five sector of Islamabad ..

2 minutes ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah approves compensation for rain ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.