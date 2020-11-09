Police seizes explosive, arrest two smugglers

CHARSADDA, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) ::District Police seized explosives from a car at Saro Kale and arrested two alleged accused here Monday.

The police on a tip off seized huge cache of explosive material and arrested two accused Muhammad Tayyab and Amaan resident of Swabi.

They were smuggling the explosives to tribal district Mohmand. The police registered the case and started investigation.