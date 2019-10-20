Police seizes huge cache of raw material used in the manufacturing of mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Jamshoro police seized a huge cache of raw material used in the manufacturing of the Sindh High Court banned hazardous mainpuri on Sunday.

The police spokesman informed that the 15 emergency police was informed about movement of a vehicle on M9 Motorway carrying 350 kilograms of the raw material.

The police immediately reached the old toll plaza on the motorway and began searching the vehicles during which a car carrying the banned item was caught.

The police spokesman told that 2 suspects identified as Muhammad Zahid and Muhammad Suhail have been arrested while the FIR would also be lodged on the state's complaint.