Police seizes Indian made Gutka

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Tharparkar police apprehended two suspects on charges of selling gutka- a tobacco and lime based contraband item- while over 2000 sachets of Indian made gutka were recovered from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar, CIA police took action in jurisdiction of PS Chelhar and arrested Ramoo son of Lila Ram Malhi and Kaiwal Malhi and recovered 1260 and 825 sachets of contraband item from their possessions. Police has registered an FIR under anti-narcotics act at police station Chelhar.