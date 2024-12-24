Open Menu

Police Seizes Non-custom Paid Cigarettes

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Police seizes non-custom paid cigarettes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Fatehpur police station recovered 15 cartons of non-custom paid foreign cigarettes from a shopkeeper in the Super Market area here on Tuesday.

Police said that on a tip-off,the team raided and arrested the suspect identified as Imran.

The seized cigarettes were handed over to Customs authorities.

Police registered a case while further investigation was underway.

