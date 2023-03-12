UrduPoint.com

Police Seizes Smuggled Petrol

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Police seizes smuggled petrol

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police recovered 400 litres of Iranian petrol, 1,250 gram hashish and arrested four persons in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to the police spokesman, the police team led by Daraban SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan stopped a double-cabin at a blockade and recovered 11 cans containing 400 litres of smuggled Iranian petrol.

The police arrested the driver, Dad Mir Khan Shirani resident of Darazinda area.

In another action, the police arrested three accused drug peddlers including Jahanzeb son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Daraban with 515 gram hashish; Muhammad Adnan son of Sahibzada Abdul Salam resident of Darazinda with 350 gram hashish and Umar Khan son of Allah Nawaz resident of Daraban with 385 gram hashish.

Similarly, Gulistan alias Baga son of Mehrban resident of Kot-Taga, Choudhwan was arrested and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from him.

