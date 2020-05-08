Police sensitise people about coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Mobile education Unit of patrolling police visited tehsil Jarranwla on Friday and sensitised people about coronavirus and apprised them of the safety measures.

The unit, headed by In-charge Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, delivered lectures about the pandemic and urged people to observe social distancing while moving out of their homes for any necessary tasks.

He visited petrol pumps, banks, vegetable markets and goods transport companies and sensitised people about the disease.

The mobile unite also distributed masks among citizens and hand sanitizers and appealed to citizens to stay at their homes to remain safe.

Rizwan Bhatti asked the people to abide by Section 144 CrCP and a ban on pillion-riding. The team also distributed pamphlets among citizens.