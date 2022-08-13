UrduPoint.com

Police Sensitize Citizens About Honey-trap Gangs

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Police sensitize citizens about honey-trap gangs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Police urged upon citizens to be careful of honey trapping gangs, allegedly operating across the South Punjab to kidnap people for ransom.

According to police sources, the gangs with the help of girls, used to contact citizens through social media and abduct them. Following abduction, the gangs tortures the abducted citizens and demand ransom.

The gangs also threaten to kill the abductee. City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad, in a campaign to sensitize citizen stated that the people should immediate contact police . Apart from this, the city police officer also maintained that parents should take proper care of kids. They should not allow kids to play with elder people. In case of any kid found missing, the heir should approach the police as early as possible.

