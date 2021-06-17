UrduPoint.com
Police Service A Sacred Profession: CCPO

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:19 PM

Police service a sacred profession: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said the police service is a sacred profession and a long struggle against evils of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said the police service is a sacred profession and a long struggle against evils of society.

He was addressing the gathering of more than 600 newly recruited constables at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Thursday.

He stressed the new recruits to follow values of discipline and ethics with rules as these were essential qualities in law enforcement career, adding that a policeman earned respect and honour with hardwork, devotion and motivation.

He directed officers to facilitate their subordinate with their experiments, skills and professional capabilities." We can meet challenges and achieve any target if our intentions are true and clear," he added.

SSP Administration Lahore Shoaib Waqar Qureshi, SP Headquarters Imran Ahmad Malik and othersenior officers were also present.

