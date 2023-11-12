Open Menu

Police Service Center Being Established At RPO Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) A police service centre was being established at the Regional Police Office to facilitate masses.

The citizens could get driving licenses, character certificates, registration of tenants and other facilities from the service centre.

RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that the Multan Region Police was following the policy of providing maximum facilities to the masses.

The residents of Multan, especially Cantt and surrounding areas have been provided with these facilities at their doorstep.

He appealed to the citizens to take advantage of the facilities provided by the police for which police utilizing all possible resources.

It's worth mentioning here that the driving license facility was available in the service center while other facilities will be provided soon, which are in the completion stage.

