UrduPoint.com

Police Service Center Formally Inaugurated After Expansion

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Police Service center formally inaugurated after expansion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary along with Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak and CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana inaugurated the Police service center here on Wednesday.

DPO Khanewal Umar Farooq was also accompanied by them while SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP Special Branch Muhammad Javed, SP City division Hasan Raza Khakhi, SP Gulgasht division Babar Javed Joiya and SP Sadar division Uzair Ahmed were also present.

On this occasion, RPO while talking to media said that after the expansion of service center Multan, the facilities of the citizens have been increased.

He termed the service center Multan a wonderful project to serve masses.

He appreciated the services of CPO Multan and the entire team in the service center extension project and added that police service centers were being established at the remote places of the city by keeping in mind the masses facilities.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak congratulated RPO Multan, CPO and their team and termed the service center as an important milestone.

He said that facilities were being provided to the citizens at their doorsteps by establishing service centres at various places.

Commissioner Multan said that service center would be expanded further by linking it with the district administration system and the facilities of the people will be increased.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, while giving briefing about the police service center said that as many as 20 facilities including vehicle clearing certificate, FIR copy, registration of house servant, character certificate, International driving permit, mobile phone verification service, general police verification, missing child report, tenant registration, outer district renewal learner permit, renewal of endorsement learner permit and legal guidance on violence against women and others would be available to citizens in the centre.

He further said that service centers have been established at different places of the city for the convenience of the citizens of Multan, which are providing valuable services to the people with great success.

Multan Police was trying to provide all possible facilities along with the safety of lives and properties of masses.

He said that effective service delivery in police stations and service centers to citizens was top priority.

Related Topics

Multan Police Mobile Vehicle Khanewal Women FIR Media All Top

Recent Stories

Chinese lighting company selects Ras Al Khaimah fo ..

Chinese lighting company selects Ras Al Khaimah for its first manufacturing unit ..

6 minutes ago
 Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Ira ..

Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Iranian Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago
 GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pensio ..

GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pension Authorities of GCC countries

6 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake ..

Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake agreements at Make it in the E ..

6 minutes ago
 FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention ..

FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention and General Authority of Sport ..

7 minutes ago
 Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost compet ..

Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost competitiveness of Emirati products

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.