Police Service center formally inaugurated after expansion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary along with Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak and CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana inaugurated the Police service center here on Wednesday.

DPO Khanewal Umar Farooq was also accompanied by them while SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP Special Branch Muhammad Javed, SP City division Hasan Raza Khakhi, SP Gulgasht division Babar Javed Joiya and SP Sadar division Uzair Ahmed were also present.

On this occasion, RPO while talking to media said that after the expansion of service center Multan, the facilities of the citizens have been increased.

He termed the service center Multan a wonderful project to serve masses.

He appreciated the services of CPO Multan and the entire team in the service center extension project and added that police service centers were being established at the remote places of the city by keeping in mind the masses facilities.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak congratulated RPO Multan, CPO and their team and termed the service center as an important milestone.

He said that facilities were being provided to the citizens at their doorsteps by establishing service centres at various places.

Commissioner Multan said that service center would be expanded further by linking it with the district administration system and the facilities of the people will be increased.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, while giving briefing about the police service center said that as many as 20 facilities including vehicle clearing certificate, FIR copy, registration of house servant, character certificate, International driving permit, mobile phone verification service, general police verification, missing child report, tenant registration, outer district renewal learner permit, renewal of endorsement learner permit and legal guidance on violence against women and others would be available to citizens in the centre.

He further said that service centers have been established at different places of the city for the convenience of the citizens of Multan, which are providing valuable services to the people with great success.

Multan Police was trying to provide all possible facilities along with the safety of lives and properties of masses.

He said that effective service delivery in police stations and service centers to citizens was top priority.