Police Service Center Inaugurated In Jalalpur Pirwala

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana formally inaugurated the Police service center (Khidmat Markaz) at Jalalpur Pirwala here on Tuesday.

DSP Jalalpur Bashir Ahmad Hiraj, DSP Traffic Tahir Mushtaq, SHO city police station Zafar Imtiaz, SHO sadar Ibadullah Gilani and other officers were present.

CPO while talking to the media said that the service center established for the convenience of the people of Jalalpur Pirwala.

He said that citizens could get vehicle clearance certificate, missing documents, FIR copy, driving license renewal, domestic worker registration, character certificate, driving learner permit, international driving permit, crime report, mobile phone verification service, General police verification, reporting of missing children, registration of tenants and legal guidance on violence against women will be available at the centre.

Earlier,the people of Tehsil Jalalpur had to travel a long to Shujabad service center to get these services.

Mr Mansoor said that service centers have been established at different places of the city for the convenience of the citizens which are providing valuable services to the people with great success.

Multan police was trying day and night to provide all possible facilities along with the safety of lives and properties of the public.

CPO also heard the problems of the citizens during the open court and issued orders to solve them.

