UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Service Center Inaugurated In Sector G-14

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:16 PM

Police Service Center inaugurated in sector G-14

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday inaugurated the police service center at sector G-14 equipped with modern technology

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday inaugurated the police service center at sector G-14 equipped with modern technology.
The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Addition SP Islamabad Farhat Abbass Kazmi, SP (Saddar) Hamza Humayun and other police officials as well as notables of the area.
Around 1,18,000 citizens have been provided various services through Islamabad Police Service Center in sector F-6 so far while more than 2000 citizens have benefitted by mobile Facilitation Centre.

The IGP Islamabad reviewed the services being provided there after inauguration while Director IT Saleem Raza Sheikh briefed him about all facilities. Service Centre issues character certificate, general police verification report, copy of FIR, missing children report and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.
It was told that more than 118,000 citizens have been provided services through the center near super market in secotr F-6 while 2000 citizens were benefitted by Mobile Facilitation Center.

As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the IGP said that Islamabad police is endeavoring to provide maximum relief and facilities to citizens.
He said that efforts are underway to change `thana culture’ while police guides have been appointed at police stations besides establishing e-pickets. Moreover, he said that FIR SMS alert system has been introduced to provide information about registered reports to citizens.
Islamabad police, he said, believes in service oriented policing and more service centers would be set up in various zones to facilitate citizens. IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ure Rehman directed the police staff serving at service center to behave politely with citizens and address their complaints.
He said that all citizens are very respectful for us and directed to resolve the issues of senior citizens and women on priority basis. The notables of the area also appreciated the step of Islamabad police for better facilities to citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Technology Mobile Alert Saddar Women FIR SMS Market All

Recent Stories

The realme C25 with 48MP Camera and a Power-packed ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates 8th edition of Cyb ..

35 minutes ago

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

2 hours ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.