Police Service Center inaugurated in sector G-14

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday inaugurated the police service center at sector G-14 equipped with modern technology

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday inaugurated the police service center at sector G-14 equipped with modern technology.

The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Addition SP Islamabad Farhat Abbass Kazmi, SP (Saddar) Hamza Humayun and other police officials as well as notables of the area.

Around 1,18,000 citizens have been provided various services through Islamabad Police Service Center in sector F-6 so far while more than 2000 citizens have benefitted by mobile Facilitation Centre.

The IGP Islamabad reviewed the services being provided there after inauguration while Director IT Saleem Raza Sheikh briefed him about all facilities. Service Centre issues character certificate, general police verification report, copy of FIR, missing children report and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.

It was told that more than 118,000 citizens have been provided services through the center near super market in secotr F-6 while 2000 citizens were benefitted by Mobile Facilitation Center.

As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the IGP said that Islamabad police is endeavoring to provide maximum relief and facilities to citizens.

He said that efforts are underway to change `thana culture’ while police guides have been appointed at police stations besides establishing e-pickets. Moreover, he said that FIR SMS alert system has been introduced to provide information about registered reports to citizens.

Islamabad police, he said, believes in service oriented policing and more service centers would be set up in various zones to facilitate citizens. IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ure Rehman directed the police staff serving at service center to behave politely with citizens and address their complaints.

He said that all citizens are very respectful for us and directed to resolve the issues of senior citizens and women on priority basis. The notables of the area also appreciated the step of Islamabad police for better facilities to citizens.