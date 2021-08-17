UrduPoint.com

Police Service Center Inaugurated In Swan Garden

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:28 PM

Police Service Center inaugurated in Swan Garden

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday inaugurated the police service center at sector Swan Garden equipped with modern technology

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday inaugurated the police service center at sector Swan Garden equipped with modern technology.

The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar,SP (Rural) Nowsherwan and other police officials as well as notables of the area.
The IGP Islamabad reviewed the services being provided there after inauguration while Director IT Saleem Raza Sheikh briefed him about all facilities. Service Centre issues character certificate, general police verification report, copy of FIR, missing children report and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.

As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the IGP said that Islamabad police is endeavoring to provide maximum relief and facilities to citizens. He said that efforts are underway to change policing culture while police guides have been appointed at police stations besides establishing e-pickets.


It is to mention that Police Service Center are already functioning in F-6, G-14 and Bani Gala while more such centers would be also established in various areas of the city to facilitate the citizens. Islamabad police have already introduced FIR SMS alert system to provide information about registered reports to citizens.
IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed the police staff serving at service center to behave politely with citizens and address their complaints. He said that all citizens are very respectful for us and directed to resolve the issues of senior citizens and women on priority basis. The notables of the area also appreciated the step of Islamabad police for better facilities to citizens. Islamabad police, the IGP said, believes in service oriented policing and more service centers would be set up in various zones to facilitate citizens.
PRO

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Technology Alert Bani Women FIR SMS All

Recent Stories

Berlin calls on NATO to learn lessons from Afghani ..

Berlin calls on NATO to learn lessons from Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

7 minutes ago
 Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen Engaged in Combat ..

Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen Engaged in Combat Training Drills in Tajikistan ..

7 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU For ..

UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU Foreign Policy, NATO Chiefs - Sta ..

10 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,765,675

10 minutes ago
 Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hec ..

Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hectares - Civil Defense Agency

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.