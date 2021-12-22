UrduPoint.com

Police Service Centers, An Effective Tool For Changing Police Culture: IGP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:19 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Wednesday said that the role of police service centers was very effective to end traditional police station culture and provide state of the art environment for citizens so that they could benefit from more than one dozen services under one window policy

IG Punjab directed all RPOs and DPOs to pay attention to the monitoring and inspection process to further improve performance of police service centers in their districts and undertake pertinent measures for improvement in the light of feedback received from citizens.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that an advertisement campaign regarding mobile service centers' visit schedule in different districts should be intensified so that more citizens could avail fast track service in their areas.

The spokesperson of Punjab police said that the number of citizens benefiting from police service centers has increased by 200,000 this year as compared to last year. He said that 102 police service centers, 130 police service counters and 29 mobile service centers were functioning across province where citizens were provided with more than 14 services including character certificate, general police verification, tenancy registration, vehicle verification, disappearance report, crime report, crime report against women, FIR copy, learner's driving license, renewal of regular driving license, duplicate driving license and license renewal.

The spokesperson said that people have availed more than 710,548 services out of which 214,517 persons have been issued character certificates and 246,750 persons undergone general police verification.

He said that medico-legal certificates were issued to 98,540 persons from police service counters in district and tehsil Hospitals across Punjab.

Regarding the performance of service centers in Lahore, the spokesman said that eight police service centers, 13 police service counters and a mobile service center van were providing facilities to the citizens in Lahore.

In service centers of Lahore, 74,053 citizens were benefited this year out of which 26,034 people were issued with character certificates, 23,751 general police verification and 17,679 people have been issued medico-legal certificates.

