Police service delivery to improve for citizen' convenience: IG Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Wednesday said that police service delivery would be improved as per the principles of policing for the convenience of citizens

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of installing badges on officers promoted to the rank of DSP and Inspector at the Central Police Office here.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of installing badges on officers promoted to the rank of DSP and Inspector at the Central Police Office here.

The promoted officers included Ghulam Sarwar, Dad Shah, and Rashid Khan and other officers, IG Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Additional IG Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Headquarters Qamarul Hasan appointed the ranks of DSP and Inspector posts.

The IG Balochistan congratulated the promoted officers and wished them well for their future.

Abdul Khaliq Sheikh directed the officers to perform their duties more diligently and dutifully.

He said that the positive image of the police was subject to better performance saying that officers should spend more time in the field and ensure timely measures to serve and protect the public.

IG Balochistan said that it was the responsibility of the officers to get the best performance from the subordinate staff, therefore, field officers should make the public service delivery process more convenient for citizens by efficient use of available resources.

He said that along with crime control, no effort should be spared to provide policing facilities to the citizens and the atmosphere of mutual trust between the police and the public should be improved.

The promoted officers expressed their gratitude and said that they would use all their abilities for public service and security duties as per the policy of IG Balochistan.

On this occasion, DIG, ATF Muneer Masood, Deputy Commandant BC Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, DIG Special Branch Abdul Ghafoor Qaisrani, DIG Tele Ali Sher Jukrani, AIG Fahad Khan Khosa, AIG Muhammad Baloch, AIG. IG Ahmad Sultan, AIG Atif Saleem, and other senior officers were also present.

